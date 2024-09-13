First international metal symposium to be held in September

13 September 2024 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

In September, before the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Baku Steel Company CJSC, in partnership with QGallery, will host an international metal symposium called Baku Steel Art 2024.

This event aims to showcase how art and metallurgy can drive environmental change and sustainable development. The project offers a fresh perspective on the relationship between art and industry in the face of global environmental challenges.

Baku Steel Art 2024 will be attended by 12 artists from 7 countries (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Romania, Israel, Bulgaria, India). The symposium will take place from 17 to 30 September 2024 in the Baku Steel Company.

This special event will bring together craftsmen and artists from around the world to exhibit their creations that embody the beauty and strength of metal. Participants in the symposium will not only display their remarkable works, but also share their experiences, exchange ideas, and inspire each other to pursue new artistic endeavors. The event will breathe new life into the city, where historical traditions blend seamlessly with modern trends.

Baku Steel Art 2024 will serve as a platform for cultural and stylistic dialogue, fostering creativity and modern approaches in metalworking art. It offers an opportunity to explore a vibrant world of expressive art, where each metal element and its radiance showcase the limitless potential of human imagination.

Observing the process of creating metallurgical products, we can sense the enigma concealed within every spark that ignites during welding. Metalworkers are akin to alchemists, turning raw materials into objects that can inspire, astonish, or touch the heart. It is the fusion of skill and technology that creates a new realm for art, where steel components not only form the structural foundation, but also convey an emotional message.

Baku Steel Art artists will not just use metal; they will assemble stories out of it. Each installation is the result of careful work, an analogy between the strength of steel and the fragility of human feelings. As in classical works, the concept of beauty, which seems to resist time, but in reality, is permeated by the fluidity of human perception and admiration, will be unchanging.

Baku Steel Art 2024 is a unique international event to witness the creative process of master forging artists from different countries.

The Baku Steel Art series of international symposia aims to showcase how metal products and their incorporation into art can help advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. The establishment of Baku Steel Art as a vibrant cultural platform will strengthen international connections and motivate a new generation of artists to create works that embody the harmonious relationship between art and industry.

The organizers of Baku Steel Art 2024 are Baku Steel Company CJSC, the first steel company in Azerbaijan to obtain European and American quality certificates for steel production, and QGallery, one of the capital's prominent exhibition venues and the first of Baku's private galleries to establish permanent partnerships with international colleagues.

