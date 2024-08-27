Eye-catching art projects presented in Lachin city [PHOTOS]

27 August 2024 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

An art exhibition "My Lachin" and the photo exhibition "Wings of Time - Lachin", have been presented at Lachin Cinema, Azernews reports.

The event was organized as part of Lachin City Day by the Special Representation of the Culture Ministry and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district with the support of the Baku Abadlig Service LLC.

The guests first got acquainted with the art exhibition "Lachin is mine" and the photo exhibition "Wings of Time - Lachin".

Furthermore, the audience watched the documentary "Shusha, You are Free!", filmed jointly by Baku Media Center and the Salname Film Studio with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The director of the film is Javidan Sharifov, producers are Nazim Huseynov and Orman Aliyev.

Shusha, You are Free!" provides insight into some interesting details of the "Shusha operation".

The documentary also contains interviews with Azerbaijani valiant soldiers and officers - participants of the operation and exclusive footage taken during the battles for the city of Shusha.

The film aroused great interest among the audience.

