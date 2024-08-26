Lachin City Day bursts with vibrant events [PHOTOS]

26 August 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On August 26, Lachin City celebrates its inaugural City Day with a ceremonial opening held at Flag Square, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Special Representation of the Culture Ministry and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district with the support of the Baku Abadlig Service LLC.

First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played by the Military Orchestra of the Defense Ministry.

Special Representative of the President in Lachin district Masim Mammadov welcomed the guests of the event.

The ceremony was attended by various officials, renowned cultural figures and numerous guests, alongside the people of Lachin who returned to their homeland.

Lachin City Day is set to be vividly painted with purple hues, symbolizing the enchanting and rich natural landscape of Lachin district.

The festivities commemorate the second anniversary of the city's revival and are designed to create lasting memories not only for the residents of Lachin but for all Azerbaijani people.

The holiday program features a variety of colorful activities along the picturesque terrace of the city.

Throughout the day, visitors can participate in master on traditional folk arts, including network creation, mat-making, ceramics, and coppersmithing.

Moreover, visitors can also enjoy art exhibition "Lachin is mine" and the photo exhibition "Wings of Time - Lachin", both taking place at Lachin Cinema.

The celebration will continue with Can Lachin Fair, highlighting the unique flavors of Lachin's culinary heritage.

Poetry enthusiasts are invited to take part in poetry hour reflection the spirit of the mountains.

Furthermore, a variety of fun-filled activities for children will be organized along the banks of the Hekari River, including kite flying, mask-making, balloon games and face art.

Note that August 26 was officially recognized as Lachin City Day last year, marking a new event in Azerbaijan's calendar of significant days.

Lachin City Day was established by President Ilham Aliyev's decree "On the establishment of city days in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan", dated on July 31, 2023.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz