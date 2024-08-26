National Library presents exhibition to mark Lachin City Day [PHOTOS]

26 August 2024 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Library has opened a virtual and traditional exhibition called "August 26 - Lachin City Day", Azernews reports.

The exhibition features official documents, photos, books, articles, etc., about the city of Lachin, as well as books, articles, etc. preserved in the collection of the National Library, which reflect the 44-day Patriotic War and Azerbaijan's Victory. Materials are displayed in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages.

The traditional exhibition will last one week. You can get acquainted with the virtual exhibition using the link.

This year's celebrations mark the second anniversary of Lachin's resurgence and carry special significance following Azerbaijan's restored sovereignty over all its territories, particularly after the anti-terrorist operations conducted on September 19-20, 2023, which saw the nation's flag raised in Garabagh.

It's noteworthy that last year, August 26 was officially recognized as Lachin City Day, established by President Ilham Aliyev's decree dated July 31, 2023, "On the establishment of city days in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

