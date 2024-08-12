National Library highlights legacy of prominent literary critic [PHOTOS]

12 August 2024 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's prominent literary critic Rafael Huseynov, turns 70 years old this year, Azernews reports.

On this occasion, a large book exhibition titled "Academician Rafael Huseynov - 70" opened its doors at the National Library.

The book exhibition showcased the scientist's works, fundamental scientific researches, valuable monographs, compiler, translated and edited literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages, articles published in periodicals and much more.

Rafael Huseynov started his literary activity in 1975 with his poems published in the pages of "Ireli" newspaper published in Kurdamir district and appeared in periodicals from time to time.

He is the author of about 600 scientific studies, more than 700 journalistic articles, the scriptwriter and director of 14 full-length documentary-journalistic films, the author of more than 3500 television and radio programs and programs.

He compiled Mehsati Ganjavi's rubai, wrote a book of memories about H. Javid, R. Rza and N. Rafibayli, "Mahsati Ganjavi - herself, her words, her footprints", "Word statue", "Above time", "The truth of the great way" , "There won't be a second" and so on.

Among the television films based on his script are "Ocaq başı"(1990), "Məhsəti zirvəsi" (2013), "Söz məbədi. Nizaminin salamı" (2020), "Bakıxanovlar" (2020), "İşıqla yazılan tarix"(2020), "Hər evin qonağı"(2021) and many others.

Since 2003, Rafael Huseynov has been the director of the Nizami Museum of Azerbaijani Literature.

Academician Rafael Huseynov was evaluated for his great services and long-term effective socio-political activity in the development of the science of literary studies in Azerbaijan.

He was awarded many prizes and awards, including the honorary title of Honored Art Worker and the Order of Honor.

Notably, the Azerbaijan National Library is a treasure trove of knowledge for bookworms.

With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The library has an extensive collection of literature in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.

The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his personal library.

In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.

The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding. In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook "Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.

Over the past years, the National Library has signed a memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80 libraries.

In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to restore libraries in the Garabagh region.

A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund by a number of international organisations working in the field of culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local authors, publishers, and print houses.

