Azerbaijani Culture Minister pays visit to Gadabay district [PHOTOS]

The Culture Minister Adil Karimli has paid a visit to Gadabay district, Azernews reports.

As part of his visit, the minister met with Gadabay citizens at Heydar Aliyev Center, operating in the district.

After the reception, Adil Karimli visited a number of cultural institutions in the city, including Ashiq School, Children's Art School, the Cultural Center, the Museum of History and Local History.

He also got acquainted with the activities of the children's department of Gadabay Central Library System.

Furthermore, Adil Karimli inspected folklore club, musical school and library of Gadabay's Slavyanka village.

Relevant tasks and recommendations were given regarding the elimination of existing problems in the enterprises and the efficient organization of activities.

Gadabay is home to a plethora of astounding natural attractions, historical monuments that are sprinkled all over the region.

Diverse and often unique flora and fauna create an unforgettable experience for the visitors.

Gadabay is home to four majestic forests: Govdu, Godekdere, Gamish, and Shamlig.

Namerd Gala, also known as the Maiden Tower, is a must-visit place for history buffs.

Gadabay is also home to the ancient Albanian Mahrasa Temple. This ancient temple was one of the central temples in the Albanian province of Girdiman. Next to the temple, there is a building that resembles a caravanserai.

Some historical sources say that Mahrasa functioned as one of the great temples of fire worship.

