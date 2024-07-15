Carpet Museum enriches its collection with new carpet [PHOTOS]

For centuries, the Azerbaijani people have paid special attention to the traditional ceremony of cutting off the carpet from the loom, Azernews reports.

The colourful ceremony created a vast number of activities, which evoked a festive mood among all ceremony participants.

On that day, close relatives and neighbours gathered together and exchanged sweets with each other.

The centuries-old tradition has come alive at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, which hosted the ceremony of cutting off Qasimushagi carpet from the loom.

Director of the National Carpet Museum, Amina Malikova, participated in the event.

At the ceremony, it was noted that the Qasimushagi carpet belongs to the Garabagh group.

Woven by Yegane Abasova and Tarana Gasimova on the bases of the technical taste of Carpet artist at Traditional Carpet Technology Department Shabnam Piriyeva, is a replica of the 20th-century Qasimushagi carpet, which is kept in the museum's collection.

The name of the carpet is related to the Qasimushagi tribe living in Lachin district, Garabagh region.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

