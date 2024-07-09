Turkiye to host Azerbaijani Culture and Literature Week [PHOTOS]

9 July 2024 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Turkiye Samir Abbasov has met with the director of Directorate of Culture and Tourism of Konya, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the high-level relations between the two states in all fields and exchanged views on the perspectives of cultural cooperation.

Among the issues discussed at the meeting were the signing of the "Twinned Cities" agreement, the implementation of promotional projects on Azerbaijani culture in Konya, the holding of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature Week this fall.

The sides also agreed to organized an international conference at Konya Selcuk University to celebrate the 530th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli.

Moreover, a miniature competition and exhibition, as well as other joint projects, including activities to be carried out in this direction.

Samir Abbasov also met with director of the Maulana Museum in Konya Naji Bakirci.

The parties highlighted the cooperation of the Maulana Museum in Konya with Azerbaijani museums, the valuable works on Azerbaijan stored in the museum's manuscript library.

They agreed to conduct research on these unique manuscripts in the future, and prepare a joint catalog.

It was also decided to display ancient and rare manuscripts in the museum within the Azerbaijani Culture and Literature Week to be held in Konya this year.

Naci Bakirci informed Samir Abbasov about the reconstruction work carried out in the museum complex.

He spoke about the sharing of Turkiye's advanced restoration experience with Azerbaijan and cooperation in this field.

Naci Bakirci emphasized that more than four million tourists visit the Maulana Museum Complex annually.

During the visit, Fuzuli's work "Hadiqatus-Suada", which is considered an ancient and rare copy of the Mevlana Museum, was viewed as well.

Issues of future joint cooperation were also discussed at the meeting.

