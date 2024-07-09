Expert Council enriches list of immovable historical and cultural sites

9 July 2024 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Library has hosted the Expert Council on Identification of Immovable Cultural Assets under the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Expert Council, Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Professor Gulchohra Mammadova gave information about the work carried out by the Expert Council and the upcoming issues within the framework of the meeting.

Head of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation Sabina Hajiyeva drew attention to other issues on the agenda.

Head of the Monitoring Sector of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation Parviz Najafov spoke about the terms of review of the materials presented for discussion and the issue of increasing efficiency in this direction.

In his speech, he noted that the objects of cultural heritage value, which were discussed for inclusion in the relevant list, are located in the territories freed from occupation and in the city of Baku.

Parviz Najafov underlined that in three stages a total of 145 monuments and objects of historical, architectural and archeological importance were presented to the council members for discussion in order to take appropriate steps to include them in the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments.

"The proposals given by the council members regarding six objects in Baku city and 51 objects in liberated territories were summarized and sent to the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. The Academy gave a positive opinion on the inclusion of 48 objects in the list. A draft Decision for inclusion in the list of monuments has been prepared and is in the process of being sent to the relevant authorities for approval", said Parviz Najafov.

He noted that the names, dates and addresses of 9 state-registered monuments were clarified and the list was proposed to be amended, information on 12 historically-architecturally important buildings was prepared and reviewed by the members of the Expert Council.

It was considered appropriate to include eight objects in the list of monuments. The proposals given by the council members were summarized and sent to the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

Parviz Najafov also said that the materials prepared for 63 buildings were reviewed by the members of the Council.

He underlined that including 49 of them in the list of monuments was considered appropriate. Thus, the proposals given by the members of the Council were summarized and a letter was prepared to the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

Then the comments and suggestions of the council members were heard.

The Expert Council was established in order to make appropriate additions and changes to the Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated August 2, 2001 "On approving the distribution of immovable historical and cultural monuments taken under state protection in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan according to their importance".

The Council includes the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the Baku General Directorate for Architecture and Urban Planning, Baku City Executive Power, the State Service on Property Issues under the Economy Ministry, the State Tourism Agency, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Azerbaijan Union of Architects, Institute of Archeology and Anthropology, Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Shusha City State Reserve and Nakhchivan Culture Ministry.

