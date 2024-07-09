Philharmonic Hall continues to delight music lovers in summer season [PHOTOS]

9 July 2024 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall continues to delight music lovers in the summer season, Azernews reports.

The State Symphony Orchestra held a concert themed "Summer Evening", dedicated to the closing of the concert season.

The concert took place in the Summer Hall, which after a long time restored its activities.

Under the leadership of the artistic director and chief conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra and its soloists, including Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov (tenor), Aytaj Shikhalizade (mezzo-soprano), Nazrin Aslanli (violin), Mammad Rajabli (clarinet) performed works by world-famous composers - D. Rossini, I. Strauss, D. Bizet, Z. Abreu, M. Ponce, D. Shostakovich, A. Shaw, Niyazi, T. Guliyev, A. Marquez and E. Mansurov.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra was formed in 1920 at the request of the prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Many great works of world music, such as those of G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms, and others, occupy an honorable place in the orchestra's repertoire.

Since 2007, the orchestra has been participating in summer festivals in Italy.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.

