Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center visit Commonwealth Secretariat [PHOTOS]

30 June 2024 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

The members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center have visited the Commonwealth Secretariat, Azernews reports.

Members of the #NGIC visited headquarter of @commonwealthsec and it’s Secretary General Baroness @PScotlandCSG discussing Summit of the Future, @COP29_AZ pic.twitter.com/J3D0m337E2 — Nizami Ganjavi International Center - NGIC (@NizamiGanjaviIC) June 28, 2024

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a cultural, non-profit, non-political organization that includes a number of highly respected and recognized international figures.

The Center was founded in 2012 under the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The main goal of the Center is to provide the reader of Global Policy Analysis with a new, well constructed, informative, and educational magazine.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center share the views and opinions of distinguished world leaders, experts, and thinkers to address a wide range of challenges and will be debating those with internationally renowned experts from all fields of research, including politics, science, sociology, economy, culture, humanities, and ethics.

