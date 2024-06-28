Piano, Art & Wine project presented at Baku Piano Festival [PHOTOS]

28 June 2024 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

A project "Piano, Art, & Wine" has been held in the Landmark Hotel as part of the Baku International Piano Festival, Azernews reports.

The event participants created stunning art pieces on canvas and ceramics while enjoying Meyseri wine.

The piano music created a wonderful atmosphere of comfort and warmth.

A team of artists from the Arts Council Azerbaijan held a painting master class for the event participants and, using the example of a glass of wine, showed how to capture their perceptions and emotions in the form of an art object.

The event turned out to be vibrant, and people enjoyed the process of communication and drawing.

Despite the fact that the participants drew the same composition, everyone's results were very different and interesting thanks to the individual perception and unique atmosphere created by the event organizers.

Arts Council Azerbaijan has been implementing the Art & Wine project since 2012. At the Baku Piano Festival, the project has been presented in a new format, featuring live performances of classical music.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only about the magical performances of virtuosos on the piano and keyboard instruments, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most discerning music lovers and give vivid emotions.

The founder and director of the Baku Piano Festival is a laureate of international competitions, a jazzman and pianist, and the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Shahin Novrasli.

Festival motto: May piano inspire you!

