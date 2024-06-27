French jazz pianist performs fascinating concert within Baku Piano Festival [PHOTOS]

27 June 2024 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

French jazz pianist and composer Adrian Brondeis has performed a fascinating concert as part of the Baku International Piano Festival, Azernews reports. The concert program attracted acclaim from the audience.

Adrien Brondeis is winner of the LetterOne RISING STARS Jazz Award 2018, Jazz à Juan 2017, Antibesс, Jazz à Porquerolles 2017 competitions.

In 2017, he produced and released his first album with the quintet Euforia, which had great recognition and international success after performing in Asia (Jazzmandu Festival in Nepal, Kolkata International Jazz Festival in India).

After studying at the Nice conservatory, he moved to Paris in 2018 to study with Manuel Rocheman and graduated from the CRR conservatory in Paris.

In November 2022, he received the main prize from UNAC (the National Union of Authors and Composers of France).

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only about the magical performances of virtuosos on the piano and keyboard instruments, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most discerning music lovers and give vivid emotions.

The founder and director of the Baku Piano Festival is a laureate of international competitions, a jazzman and pianist, and the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Shahin Novrasli.

Festival motto: May piano inspire you!

