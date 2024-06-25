Baku hosts concert dedicated to 127th anniversary of Bulbul [PHOTOS]

25 June 2024 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

A concert dedicated to the 127th anniversary of the birth of the founder of Azerbaijani professional vocal art and one of the founders of the national musical theatre, People's Artist Murtuza Mammadov (Bulbul), has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event was organised by Bulbul Memorial House-Museum as well as Bulbul Vocal School, founded by Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The museum director, Fargana Jabbarova, spoke about Bulbul's life and work as an outstanding musician who made a huge contribution to the development of national culture.

For his rare musical gift, as a child he was nicknamed "Bulbul" (translated from Azerbaijani as nightingale), which became his stage name.

Bulbul spent his childhood and youth in Shusha; the atmosphere of this city, permeated with poetry and mugham, served as a fruitful basis for his work.

The strength of his talent and uniqueness lay in his wide range of voice, clear artistic diction, and high stage culture. Bulbul's repertoire was incredibly rich and rich.

Performing classical works in several languages, Bulbul paid great attention to the Azerbaijani language. He was also an outstanding teacher, passing on his experience and the secrets of art to talented youth. His creativity and activities had a great influence on the vocal art of the entire East, becoming an excellent example for our modern performers.

Ramil Gasimov noted that the name of the brilliant Bulbul is associated with the formation and widespread dissemination of classical vocal traditions in Azerbaijan, and the established educational institution is based precisely on the national vocal traditions inherited from the great master.

He emphasised that he is proud to be the successor of Bulbul's school, and the educational institution will preserve and pass on the traditions of the Master to future generations.

During the concert, students of the Bulbul Vocal School performed classical works by world and Azerbaijani composers.

