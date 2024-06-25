Theatre of Young Spectators to premiere new play

Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators will premiere the play "The Marriage of Figaro" on June 29-30, Azernews reports.

Staged by the Honoured Artist, director Nijat Kazimov, the theatre production is based on the play by the French playwright Pierre de Beaumarchais.

The production designer of the play is Mustafa Mustafayev, and Zaur Rashidov worked on the musical design.

The play features music from the buffa opera "The Marriage of Figaro" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Honoured Artists Kamala Muzaffar, Ilham Asadov, Rasim Jafar, Sevinj Rzayeva, Elnur Huseynov, actors Manaf Dadashev, Sanan Kazimov, Bahram Hasanov, Zulfiya Alhuseynova, Gunel Mammadova, Aydan Hasanzadeh, Takhmina Mammadova, Elshan Shikhaliyev, Jeyhun Mammadov, Farida Gurbanova, Nurlan Suleymanly, Huseyn Bayramov, Ramil Mammadov, Anar Seyfullayev, Anar Safiyev, Aydin Damirov, Matleb Abushov, Ilkhan Sadigov, and Tahir Ismayilov to star in the play.

The action takes place on the wedding day of Figaro and the charming Susanna. Figaro and Suzanna are happy with their upcoming marriage, but on the way to happiness, there are difficulties that the lovers have to overcome. And the biggest trouble is the count's courtship of Suzanne. The count was bored with family life, so his gaze fell on Suzanne, who loves only her Figaro.

