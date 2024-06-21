Chamber music sounds at Ganja Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

21 June 2024 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

An evening of chamber music has been held in Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

Honoured Artist Farida Mammadova, Honoured Teacher, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Lala Jafarova, and laureates of international competitions Zakir Hasanov (vocalist), Zerrin Aliyeva (violin), Elchin Mammadov (piano) and Orkhan Huseynov (cello) performed at the concert timed to the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

The concert program featured works by Azerbaijani classics and modern authors, including Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, Ogtay Zulfugarov, Frangiz Alizade, Lala Jafarova and Ayaz Gambarli.

