Azerbaijani literature promoted at world's second largest book fair [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan has been represented at the 30th Beijing International Book Fair, Azernews reports.

Set up by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in China, the national stand displays 309 copies of 133 books.

Participants and visitors to the exhibition are provided with extensive information about Azerbaijan's culture and history, especially the city of Shusha, which has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2024.

After the opening ceremony of the international book fair, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the Beijing National Library to discuss the prospects of cooperation.

Founded in 1986, BIBF has become a large-scale international publishing exchange event covering books, digital, animation, and other industries.

It serves as a major platform for copyright exchange, facilitating the trading of publications from China and abroad, including print books and multimedia works.

The world's second-largest book fair has attracted approximately 1,600 publishers, distributors, digital media professionals, agents, and consumers from 71 countries.

There has been a notable increase of 150 foreign attendees compared to the previous year, with 1,050 exhibitors from overseas constituting 66% of the total participants. In comparison to 2023, this year's event has welcomed 15 new participating countries, such as Azerbaijan, Qatar, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Nigeria.

