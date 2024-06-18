Presentation of Azerbaijani poetess held in Moscow [PHOTOS]

18 June 2024 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

The presentation of the book "I want a fairy tale again"by the young poetees Saida Rahimli was held in Moscow.

Azernews reports, citing AzerTag that the book was translated into Russian by poetees-translator Afag Shikhli, secretary of the Moscow branch of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, member of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Eurasian Writers' Unions.

Ali Kazimov, the organizer of the evening, and the chairman of the National-Cultural Autonomy of the Western Division of the city of Moscow, opened the event and spoke about the creativity of Saida Rahimli.

In his speech, Afag Shikhli spoke about the importance and responsibility of translation work: "The translator makes the author speak in another language by preserving the soul of the author and the subject he wants to express." The beauty of the translation is its uniqueness, it is never inferior to the original. As one critic said, translation is the self-portrait of the translator.

A. Shikhli emphasized that poems written in foreign countries have a completely different atmosphere: "Emigrant writers have a different philosophy, and their works have a different tone. One of them is the young poetess Saida Rahimli, who lives in Moscow, Russia, and wrote her first book in this city."

In the evening, Elshan Ibrahimov, chairman of the National-Cultural Autonomy of Azerbaijanis of the Moscow Region, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora - Hashim Aliyev, Valida Mammadova, Leyla Farajova, Nasiba Farajova, Nazakat Ibrahimova, Yashar Suleymanli, Abbas Ilham, Ulviyya Azizova, Reyhana Aslan, Rashid Madadzade and others, who are also the authors of the book. , and also said their heartfelt words about the translator.

Readers recited poems of Saida Rahimli in Azerbaijani and Russian languages.

