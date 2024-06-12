Azerbaijan Design Summit 2024: Global Creativity and Innovation

12 June 2024 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

On June 30, EGP Arena will host the Azerbaijan Design Summit 2024, organised with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The internationally recognised summit, designed to promote innovation and cultural exchange on a global scale, attracted industry experts from 50 countries.

The winners of the competition, which includes over 750 projects in 14 different categories (branding, interior design, exterior design, web design, advertising design, logo design, etc.), have a chance to exhibit their work during the summit.

The Azerbaijan Design Summit 2024 will be a landmark event that will foster collaboration, learning, and cultural exchange among the brightest minds in the design world and shape the future of design on a global scale.

Professional designers, including Vusal Azizov, Ilkin Gurbanov, and Elchin Aliyev, will provide participants with valuable information on their specialisation.

At the festival, the famous singer Hiss and the group AynaBand will delight guests with their spectacular performances.

At the afterparty, Dj Maya, Dj Panco, Dj Tim, and Dj AYZK will have an unforgettable performance for the event participants.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

