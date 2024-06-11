Azerbaijan represented at UN Tourism Executive Council [PHOTOS]

11 June 2024 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The 121st session of the UN Tourism Executive Council was held in Barcelona, ​​Spain, Azernews reports.

Representatives of more than 30 member states of the organization participated in the session organized under the chairmanship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Kanan Gasimov, the head of the Office of the State Tourism Agency, who spoke within the session, in his turn, said that within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted by our country in November of this year, the UN is currently He gave detailed information about the cooperation with tourism.

Emphasizing that the strengthening of the role of tourism in the climate change policy of COP29 has a significant impact, Kanan Gasimov called on the members of the Executive Council to support the initiatives put forward jointly with UN Tourism in the organization of COP29.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz