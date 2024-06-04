Winners of A-Hub Acceleration awarded in Shusha [PHOTOS]

Winners of A-Hub Acceleration have taken place in Shusha, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and New Space Open Innovation.

More than 30 teams from 11 countries, including Azerbaijan, Djibouti, Tunisia, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Libya, Senegal, Somalia, Egypt, Mali and Sudan took part in the final, held at Baku Crystal Hall. These innovators showcased their ideas and competed for a $30,000 prize pool.

Snack Pack team (Azerbaijan) was awarded first place, ReSkill (Tajikistan) and Biopols (Turkiye) took second and third places, respectively, while the Caredify team (Tunisia) ranked fourth.

A-Hub Acceleration is an initiative implemented with the cooperation of ICESCO and New Space Open Innovation. which is launched with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The program supports creative and tech startups, providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to bring their ideas to life.

A-Hub Acceleration, which started as a pilot project in 2021, currently operates in 20 countries.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz