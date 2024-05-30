State Song Theater hosts concert dedicated to prominent national composer [PHOTOS]

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater has organized a concert dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of the prominent composer, holder of the Shohrat and Sharaf Orders, People's Artist Ramiz Mirishli, Azernews reports.

At the opening of the event, musicologist Gullu Ismayilova spoke about Ramiz Mirishli's life and work.

Ramiz Mirishli (05/16/1934-04/17/2015), who had a wide creative range, made worthwhile use of folklore and folk music, the traditions of the national school of composition, and further enriched the treasury of the musical culture of Azerbaijan with his works.

He addressed a wide variety of genres, writing a concerto for string quartet, tar and symphony orchestra, a symphony for chamber orchestra, a concerto and suites for an orchestra of folk instruments, and a piano trio.

The artistic qualities of his creativity found a particularly clear manifestation, including in the music he wrote for theatrical productions and films.

Numerous compositions based on the words of famous Azerbaijani poets have won great sympathy among art lovers.

Instilling love for the native land and respect for national values, these works are important in educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism.

The concert program, accompanied by the instrumental ensemble of the theater, featured People's Artists Gulyaz Mammadova, Gulyanag Mammadova, Heydar Anatollu, performers Ayshyan Mehdiyeva, Fakhri Kazim-Nijat, Aynur Iskandarli, Rovshan Gahramanov.

