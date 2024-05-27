Baku hosts concert dedicated to founder of Russian classical music [PHOTOS]

27 May 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Russian House in Baku has hosted a festive concert timed to the 220th anniversary of the founder of Russian classical music Mikhail Glinka, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organized by Baku Music Academy and the Russian House in Baku.

Head of the Russian House in Baku Irek Zinnurov, the presenter and curator of the event, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, senior lecturer of the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina spoke about the historical role of Mikhail Glinka, who opened a new path for the development of composing creativity based on the synthesis of national traditions and achievements of European musical culture.

The speakers shared some interesting facts about Mikhail Glinka's life and music.

A presentation of photos and videos briefed the audience about the unique personality of the composer.

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Anton Ferstandt, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova, the choir of the Church of St. Michael the Archangel under the direction of Kristina Afandiyeva, accompanists of the Baku Music Academy Dilara Karimova and Ulviya Aliyeva, artist of the Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel Kamilla Imanova, artists of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ruslan Persan and Irada Abishli, students of the Baku Music Academy Aminat Ahmadova and Museyib Asadov delighted the audience with masterpieces of the Russian composer.

Media partners of the event Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz