People's Artist Elchin Azizov detailed his first solo concert to be held in Baku [PHOTOS]

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, soloist of the Russian Bolshoi Theatre, and the golden voice of the legendary KVN team "Guys from Baku," Elchin Azizov, will give a long-awaited pop concert themed "Believe My Song" at Heydar Aliyev Palace on May 3, Azernews reports.

On the eve of the long-awaited event, Elchin Azizov spoke in detail about the upcoming concert.

Q: Your first solo concert will take place in Baku at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on May 3 with a variety programme themed "Believe My Song." Could you tell us a little bit more about the concert?

A: I admit, this is a very long-awaited concert for me. The Heydar Aliyev Palace is associated with an incredibly important stage of my life, with my favourite KVN team, "Guys from Baku," and I feel trepidation, thinking that I will soon find myself on my native stage again. Apparently, now the time has come for my solo musical concert, where, of course, there will be jokes. How could we live without them?! I'm looking forward to meeting my native, I would even say home, audience.

Q: Why did you choose the pop programme and not the classical one?

A: Over the past years, I have repeatedly come to Baku and performed classical works from my operatic repertoire. Perhaps that's why I wanted to do my first solo concert with a completely new programme—more popular, let's say. The programme will feature everyone's favourite songs from Muslim Magomayev's repertoire as well as songs that I performed as the Magnificent Mandrill on the Masked Singer show on NTV. I also included songs by Tofig Guliyev, Polad Bulbuloglu, Lev Leshchenko, Rinat Ibrahimov, and Jaak Jola. The audience is waiting for a big concert, for which we are actively preparing together with the best pop and jazz musicians of Russia.

Q: What is your favourite song from Muslim Magomayev's repertoire?

A: For me, all the songs are beautiful. Of course, there are some top favourites, and I can probably highlight the one that became the name of the concert itself - "Believe My Song" to the music of Polad Bulbuloglu with stunning poems by Mikhail Shcherbachenko. I don't know why, but I fell in love with her. It is close to me in energy, musicality and mood.

Q: Is it exciting to perform in your homeland, in your beloved city of Baku?

A: It's always exciting for me to perform, especially in my homeland. This is excitement, trepidation, and a whole palette of emotions. I will sing at my home country, which is always very responsible. I am waiting for my friends, guests of the city, I am waiting for you all on May 3 in Baku at the Heydar Aliyev Palace. The concert starts at 20:00. Let's spend time together!

