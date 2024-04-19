Rovshan Nur's exhibition opens in Washington [PHOTOS]

19 April 2024 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Rovshan Nur's exhibition "Azerbaijani Patterns", co-organised with the support of the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, has opened in Washington, USA, Azernews reports.

Rovshan Nur (Guliyev) is a landscape artist from Baku, a graduate of the Azim Azimzadeh Art School, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, and the Estonian Academy of Arts. He is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union. The artist has lived in Estonia since he was 17 years old, takes part in various projects, and has organised exhibitions, including abroad.

Rovshan's creative path was driven by a desire to overcome barriers and express the deep connection between human emotions and the natural world.

He became an artist with a distinctive style that seamlessly combines tradition with innovation. As an artist, he tried various techniques and styles of painting, but it was in painting inspired by nature, plain air, and impressionism that he discovered his true calling.

Braving the elements, be it rain, snow, cold, or heat, the artist finds solace and inspiration in nature's crises, channelling her emotions into the canvas with every brush stroke.

Looking at the paintings, viewers are transported through the landscapes of Azerbaijan, from harsh mountains to serene valleys. The author reflects national characteristics, offering a look at the traditions, customs, and timeless beauty of the country.

The artist's breathtaking paintings invite viewers to embark on a journey of discovery, where the beauty of Azerbaijan meets the boundless imagination of an artist whose passion knows no bounds.

The exhibition "Azerbaijani Patterns" evoked great interest among art enthusiasts.

