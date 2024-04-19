Mugham Center to celebrate jubilee of Russian poet

The International Mugham Centre is pleased to announce a concert, "Pushkin Without Borders", Azernews reports.

Timed to the Russian poet's 225th anniversary, the event will take place on April 25 as part of the project "BakuOperArt".

For the first time within the framework of the eight-year-old project, artists from two countries—Azerbaijan and Russia—will perform together on the same stage.

The concert will feature performances by the Russian vocal singer, laureate of international competitions Alexander Sukhanov (baritone), Honoured Artists of Azerbaijan Farida Mammadova (soprano), and Ilham Nazarov (countertenor).

Since 2016, the BakuOperArt project, which pleases music lovers, has contributed to the promotion of opera and chamber-vocal music.

The artistic director of the project is pianist Yulia Karimova, head teacher at Baku Music Academy.

Many people regard Pushkin, a Russian poet, dramatist, and novelist from the Romantic era, as the greatest poet of all time and the father of contemporary Russian literature.

Pushkin's first poem was published when he was fifteen years old. Between 1814 and 1817, while he was still a student at Tsarskoye Selo Lyceum, he penned over 130 poems.

Pushkin's two years at Mikhailovskoye (1824–1826) were extremely rich in poetic output.

During this time, he wrote a number of musicalized poetry dramas and the comic-verse story Count Nulin. He also penned the Boris Godunov tragedy and the first three chapters of Eugene Onegin. After being driven into a duel, a renowned poet passed away at the age of 37.

Azerbaijani poet Mirza Fatali Akhundov was one of the first to respond to the poet's death. "Eastern Poem on the Death of Pushkin" is an elegy by Azerbaijani author Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The works of Pushkin were translated into Azerbaijani by such great Azerbaijani poets and writers as Mammad Said Ordubadi, Mammad Rahim, Mikayil Mushfig, Suleyman Rustamov, and others.

Prominent Azerbaijani poets and authors, including Suleyman Rustamov, Mikayil Mushfig, Mammad Rahim, and Mammad Said Ordubadi, translated Pushkin's works into Azerbaijani.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz