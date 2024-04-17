Baku Modern Art Museum showcases stunning graphic works and vibrant paintings [PHOTOS]

17 April 2024 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Museum of Modern Art has presented a jubilee exhibition of Azerbaijan's well-known artist, People's Artist Gayyur Yunus, Azernews reports.

The exhibition "The Wealth of the Right Hand" showcased 72 paintings and graphic works created by the artist, inspired by symbolic elements that reflect the rich cultural roots of Azerbaijan and the Islamic world and, at the same time, combined with modern art techniques, emphasise Gayyur Yunus' unique style.

Many public and cultural figures attended the event, which marked the artist's 75th anniversary.

In his remarks, the exhibition's curator, Rasul Hasanov, noted that Gayyur Yunus has an important place in Azerbaijani painting art.

"Looking at the artist's works, one finds inner peace. It is possible to feel a pleasant aura in his paintings. Gayyur Yunus is one of the artists who has his own handwriting for the Islamic world. If Azerbaijan and Eastern art are presented to the world in a hundred years, his works will be among the first examples to be shown," said Rasul Hasanov.

Expressing his gratitude to those who contributed to the organisation of the exhibition, People's Artist Gayyur Yunus expressed his hope that art enthusiasts could see all those feelings and ideas that he reflected in his paintings.

Gayyur Yunus was born in 1948 in the village of Amirjan, Baku. He graduated from Azerbaijan Art College (1971) and from Tbilisi Art Academy (1977).

The artist, who has been a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union since 1980, was awarded the Humay Award.

Currently, the artist's works are kept in many prestigious galleries, museums, and private collections around the world.

The exhibition was highly appreciated by art enthusiasts. The event will last until April 30.

The Baku Museum of Modern Art houses one of the most influential collections of contemporary art in Azerbaijan. The iconic museum has been drawing contemporary art lovers since it opened on March 20, 2009.

Over 800 works by notable Azerbaijani painters and sculptors, particularly avant-garde art of the 1960s and 1970s, are collected here.

Baku Museum of Modern Art gives a possibility to get acquainted more closely with peculiar works of such artists as Rasim Babayev, Ashraf Murad, Gennady Brejatjuk, Fazil Najafov, Mamed Mustafaev, Aga Oussejnov, Ali Ibadullaev, Mir-Nadir Zeynalov, Fuad Salayev, Farhad Halilov, Darvin Velibekov, Eldar Mamedov, Mikail Abdurahmanov, Museib Amirov, Mahmud Rustamov, Huseyn Hagverdi, Eliyar Alimirzayev, Rashad Babayev, and Altay Sadikh-zadeh.

There are also non-Azerbaijani modern masterworks by Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, and Marc Chagall from private collectors.

