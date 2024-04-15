Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov thrills music enthusiasts with opera masterpieces [PHOTOS]

Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov has thrilled the music enthusiasts with masterpieces of world opera.

The concert was co-organized jointly by the Baku Music Academy and the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Baku, Azernews reports.

In their remarks, head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Azerbaijan Irek Zinnurov and the host of the event and its curator, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, senior lecturer at the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina spoke about Ilham Nazarov's contribution to the development of the Azerbaijani culture.

Ilham Nazarov performed together with his students, presenting a wide palette of bright musical images; masterpieces of world opera and chamber-vocal classics of different historical stages and artistic styles were performed: from early baroque to modern times. Young musicians delighted the audience with real theatrical scenes, involving listeners into the world of art.

The gala evening ended with the joint performance of mentor Ilham Nazarov and his students. Together they performed Muslim Magomayev's legendary song "Azerbaijan" to thunderous applause from the audience.

Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov never ceases to amaze music lovers with his powerful voice.

His voice of five octaves makes him the first Azerbaijani countertenor, who owns such a unique voice and allows him to perform the roles of bass, baritone, as well as contralto, mezzo-soprano and soprano.

Ilham Nazarov has successfully toured more than 60 countries.

He is soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall and the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, who created the largest number of images (over 50) on the Azerbaijani and world opera stages. Doctor of Philosophy in art history Ilham Nazarov is also a senior teacher at the Baku Music Academy.

He became the first Azerbaijani vocalist to perform at Rome Opera House.

A book "Ilham Nazarov: a voice without borders" was published about the singer's life and work.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz