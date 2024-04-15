Anton Fershtandt hails holding of Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival [PHOTOS]

15 April 2024 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival is just around the corner. The festival will take place in Baku from April 27 to May 3, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Vocal Music School of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, the event will feature works by Azerbaijani classics and world composers and will be held in Baku and Ganja for seven days.

The festival aims to promote and develop classical music in Azerbaijan, identify and support new talents in the field of opera. Among the eminent guests of the festival are world-famous conductors and composers from abroad, famous Azerbaijani vocalists and musicians, and talented youth.

Speaking with Trend Life, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Anton Fershtandt noted the importance of the Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival.

"The holding of such a festival is a great idea! I wish there were more such events promoting the opera art. Opera festivals are always both an entertaining and educational program, as well as an exchange of experience between artists. Useful interactions between participants from different countries, many new acquaintances, joint performances of young and experienced opera singers give special significance to the project in the cultural life of the country," said the vocalist.

He underlined that Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival will reflect a favorable atmosphere and the pleasure of practicing one's favorite art.

"Addressing Azerbaijani admirers of opera art, I would like to note that we all need the support of spectators and fans. In the modern world, opera can entertain and touch high art. In turn, I want to invite everyone to come and enjoy the festival's concerts and performances. I hope that if this project increases interest in opera, then the attitude will change among the majority of people who, unfortunately, consider opera art often boring and uninteresting," he said.

Honored Artist Anton Fershtandt also touched upon Georges Bizet's opera "Carmen" in the modern genre to be premiered at the festival's opening ceremony.

The music will remain classical, but the scenery and costumes will be modern, since the action of the performance has been transferred to the present day.

The original idea belongs to the world-famous opera singer and director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov.

"In Carmen, I always play the role of Escamillo (Toreador). He is a rich, famous, successful man, but in the new production I will not appear entirely in the image of a Toreador. It will be new and original.So come and see everything for yourself," said Anton Fershtandt.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az and Turkic.World.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz