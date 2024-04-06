Uzbekistan Culture Minister hails cultural ties with Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

The Culture Minister of Uzbekistan, Ozodbek Nazarbekov, has received the director of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Tashkent, Samir Abbasov, who is completing his service in this country, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, Ozodbek Nazarbekov spoke about cultural ties between the two countries, noting that thanks to the efforts of the leaders of the two states, relations between the countries have been brought to a high level.

Speaking about cultural ties with Azerbaijan, the minister expressed satisfaction with their development, mentioning the meetings held with Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli and the expansion of cultural partnerships between the two countries. He recalled the Days of Uzbek Culture held in Azerbaijan last year.

Ozodbek Nazarbekov hailed the merits of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Tashkent in the field of culture and cooperation between the two countries.

He underlined that through its numerous events and projects, the centre carries out real public diplomacy and creates a bridge of friendship.

Speaking about the historical friendship between the two peoples, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Tashkent, Samir Abbasov, praised the development of Azerbaijani-Uzbeks relations.

Note that Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples are united by similar national customs and traditions, a common language group, and culture.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995 between the two countries, bilateral ties have forged deep bonds. Over 100 documents have been signed between the two countries until today.

The holding of the Uzbek Culture Days in Baku in 2023 was another step towards strengthening Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

The large-scale event featured gala concerts, theatre performances, book presentation, exhibition and other events that aimed to highlight Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

Operating since 2019, Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Tashkent also contributes to the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

In 2024, Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku presented the exhibition "Heritage Living in Loops: A Journey to Uzbekistan's Embroideries".

The exhibition was dedicated to the cultural and historical heritage and national costumes of Uzbekistan in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Over 148 examples of decorative and applied art were displayed at the exhibition, held jointly with the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation.

The Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations will further strengthen and expand.

