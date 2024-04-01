Shakespeare's tragedy staged in State Pantomime Theater [PHOTOS]

1 April 2024 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater has staged a play based on Shakespeare's tragedy "Romeo and Juliet".

The main roles in the performance, staged in the genre of a plastic portrait, were performed by Honored Artists Bahruz Ahmadli, Sabina Hajiyeva and Nargilya Garibova.

The stage work is based on the eternal theme of life and death: the events in the play unfold against the backdrop of a struggle between two forces.

The production director and musical designer of the performance is Jeyhun Dadashev, the artist is Khayyam Samadov. The play was welcomed by the audience with great interest.

The State Pantomime Theater has toured a number of countries performing multiple plays by both local and foreign playwrights. The theater has twice hosted the Himjim International Pantomime Festival.

In 2023, the State Pantomime Theater successfully performed at the 6th Aitmatov and Theater International Festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

At the festival, the theater team performed the play "Mangurt", based on the novel "The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years".

The Azerbaijani theater team received a special award from the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy and the Kyrgyzstan Union of Theater Workers for a unique interpretation of Chinghiz Aitmatov's work.

