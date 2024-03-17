"Jazz Paintings" exhibition unveiled in Azerbaijan's Salyan district

17 March 2024 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

In the Salyan State Art Gallery of the Shirvan-Salyan Regional Culture Department, the creative exhibition "Jazz Paintings" was opened.

Azernews reports that the exhibition was dedicated to the memory of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer and jazzman Vagif Mustafazade.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, the head of the Shirvan-Salyan Regional Culture Department Shahin Shahbazov spoke about the life and work of Vagif Mustafazade. The head of the department noted that Vagif Mustafazade, who created the jazz-mugham style, added Azerbaijani jazz elements to the world jazz. Today, Azerbaijani jazz is heard in four corners of the world.

Director of Salyan State Art Gallery Kurchaily Mammadov said in his speech that the exhibition includes portraits of famous jazzmen such as Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, Charles Lloyd, along with Vagif Mustafazade.

The artist Iman Mustafayev, who spoke at the ceremony, emphasized that organizing such creative exhibitions in the regions is pleasing to the audience.

Then the event participants got acquainted with the exhibition.

A total of 34 works of 18 artists, including 7 professionals, 11 teenagers and children, are displayed at the "Jazz Paintings" creative exhibition. The works are mainly in portrait, veduta and landscape genres. Aynur Abbasova's "Meeting with Aziza", "Unknown Saxophonist", "Frank Sinatra", "Nina Simone", Joshgun Mammadov's "I get involved in Baku nights", "Evening Radio", "Shahin Novrasli", Turkan Akhundova's "Charles Lloyd", Ilham Isayev's "Dream I Saw", Ingilab Abdullayev's "Improvisation to Icherisheher", Ayla Mahmudova's "Jazz, I Love You", Khayal Abdullayev's "Portrait of Vagif" and other paintings were met with great interest by viewers.

Jazzmen Elshan and Elchin Sadigov and Ruslan Gurbanov performed various jazz compositions at the exhibition.

The creative exhibition will continue until March 30.

