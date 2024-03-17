Ballet performance "Lazgi. Dance of Heart and Love" presented in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

17 March 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

With the support of the Culture and Art Development Fund of Uzbekistan, a ballet performance called "Lazgi. Dance of Heart and Love" was presented for the first time in Azerbaijan.

The famous ballet performance is presented on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater on March 16 and 17.

Azernews reports, with reference to Azertag that the performance was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of Uzbekistan, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, MPs of the Milli Majlis. and other guests watched.

The work created by the famous German choreographer and ballet master Raoul Raymondo Rebeck is dedicated to the ancient folk dance Lazgi (Lezgi), which is included in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Before the performance, Director of the Musical Theater, Honored Art Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Aligismet Lalayev told reporters that the cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have recently developed at the highest level. He noted that last year's Days of Culture of Uzbekistan held in Baku, as well as the visits of Azerbaijani collectives to Uzbekistan, were greeted with great love by cultural figures of both countries. "Visits to Uzbekistan are always a great help in the development of our cultural relations," added A. Lalayev.

Gulnaz Artykova, a dancer of the State Philharmonic of Khorezm province, said that they have been working on the performance for 4 years. He said that they performed in Dubai, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, as well as in Germany, Turkey and many other countries.

Nadira Hamrayeva, prima ballerina of the State Academic Grand Theater named after Alishir Navai, Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Nadira Hamrayeva said she was very happy to come to Baku: "Our cultures are very close, our languages are similar, our musical instruments are harmonious. Most importantly, we want to share our love for folk and classical art with other countries. We have the opportunity to transmit. Also, this performance is one of the most incredible projects created between a ballet troupe and folklore artists in Uzbekistan."

Then "Lazgi. "Dance of Heart and Love" ballet performance was presented.

The plot begins thousands of years ago in the era of caravans passing through Central Asia along the Great Silk Road. In the heat of the desert, under the chants of shamans, "Love" awakens and the immortal "Heart" begins its eternal dance. This is a fantastic journey from the past to the future, a story of a heart embodying centuries-old traditions and folk characteristics, and the love that follows it for centuries.

The history of the people, the memory of the ancestors, the voice of the spirits - in each act of the ballet, the connection between times is strengthened, and therefore, in the finale, "Heart" and "Love" become an indivisible whole.

Ballet is based on the love of dance and life itself. The history of Khorezm dance, which embodies folk wisdom and is surrounded by many secrets, dates back three thousand years. Interesting energy, fiery movements, a unique style based on complex dance imagery make lazgin an outstanding cultural phenomenon. The performance of the National Ballet of Uzbekistan was presented to the public for the first time in 2021 and immediately became an important sensation, gaining the sympathy of the audience.

An international team of outstanding artists of our time worked on the ballet performance. The music was written by composer Davidson Jaconello, and world-renowned Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Seyama created stunning sets and lighting effects.

The author and choreographer of the libretto is Raoul Raymondo Rebeck, a famous German dancer, ballet master of the Dortmund Ballet and artistic director of the "NRV Junior" ballet. In 1987-2008, he was the leading soloist of the Berlin State Opera, the German Opera and Ballet Troupe "Aalto Theater in Essen", and was awarded prestigious international awards, including the Prix de Lausanne. He worked with many stars of the world stage, from William Forsythe and Irji Kilian to Maurice Bejar, from Rudolf Nureyev to Roland Petit. As a ballet master and choreographer, he collaborated with collectives from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Monaco, USA, Canada, Japan and Hong Kong. Thus, the works created by him decorated the repertoires of Astana, Berlin, Dortmund, Karlsruhe, Munich, New York, Seoul and Stuttgart theaters.

