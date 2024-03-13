Carpet Museum celebrates Moldovan spring festival [PHOTOS]

13 March 2024 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has celebrated the ancient traditional Romanian and Moldovan spring festival of Martisor.

Many public and cultural figures attended the event organised by the Carpet Museum in partnership with the Moldovan and Romanian embassies, Azernews reports.

Acting Director of the National Carpet Museum Mira Mammadkhanova, the Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexandr Esaulenco, and the Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare welcomed the guests of the festival.

A spokesperson of the Romanian Embassy, UNESCO expert Nicoletta Zagura, spoke in detail about the traditions of this holiday and its similarity with Novruz.

The event was followed by a Moldovan national dance, master classes on making souvenir rugs, Butali, and boutonnieres in the form of flowers made of red and white threads, as well as a museum tour. The event aroused great interest among the museum visitors.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

