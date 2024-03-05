Culture Ministry launches Novruz meetings with cultural figures

5 March 2024 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry announces master classes and "Novruz meetings" with the participation of well-known cultural figures.

The main purpose of the project is to bring up topics related to the fields of music and art education, Azernews reports.

It is planned to organise meetings with the participation of talented composer Turkar Qasimzade, pianist and composer Emil Afrasiyab, pianist Vurgun Vakilov, and writer and literary critic Ramil Ahamad.

The meetings are scheduled for March 5- 20. Information about the place and date will be sent to the registered persons in advance.

To participate in the event as a spectator, it is possible to register through the following link.

