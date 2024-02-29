Tynda Music Orchestra fascinates cinema fans with Hans Zimmer's music [PHOTOS]

29 February 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Tynda Music Orchestra has fascinated cinema fans in Baku with Hans Zimmer's music.

The new concert program "The World of Hans Zimmer" evoked a great variety of emotions, leaving a lasting impression on the audience, Azernews reports.

Hans Florian Zimmer is a German film score composer and music producer. He has won two Oscars and four Grammys, and he has been nominated for three Emmys and a Tony. Zimmer was also named on the list of the Top 100 Living Geniuses, published by The Daily Telegraph in 2007.

The man who had a tremendous influence on the recent history of Hollywood cinema and pop culture in general wrote music for more than 100 films like Sherlock Holmes, Interstellar, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, The Prince of Egypt, Rain Man, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, etc.

Based in Kazakhstan, Tynda Music Orchestra continues to explore new musical horizons, promising to captivate audiences worldwide.

Tynda Music was created on May 21, 2022, by producer and project director Aidos Mendaliev in Almaty. The orchestra has successfully organised over 200 concerts across five countries - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia.

Throughout this period, the project has captivated audiences with more than 10 unique concert programs.

