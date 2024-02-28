Azerbaijani opera singer thrills audiences with breathtaking performances [PHOTOS]

28 February 2024 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Renowned opera singer Vaguif Karimov has gained international acclaim for his breathtaking performances.

Known for his powerful voice, he has been recognised as an outstanding opera performer.

Vaguif Karimov's passion for singing was recognized and nurtured by his aunt, Nelya, who was working as a concertmaster under the study of A. A. Milovanov. She further introduced him to A. A. Milovanov, whose positive response to Vaguif Karimov's singing marked the beginning of his creative journey.

"I always loved to sing, and my aunt, Nelya, heard me sing. At the time, she was working as a concertmaster under the study of A. A. Milovanov and decided to show my singing to him. After he heard me sing, he was delighted by my voice. I believe that is when my creative life began," the opera singer told Azernews.

One of the most memorable moments in the opera singer's life was a performance in Turin, Italy, where the audience's enthusiastic applause lasted for ten minutes. This experience undoubtedly left a lasting impact on Vaguif Karimov.

"My most memorable performance was in Turin, Italy. I remember the applause from the audience that lasted for 10 minutes," he added.

The Azerbaijani opera singer is also recognised for his dedication to mentoring aspiring opera singers.

His guidance has helped shape the next generation of talents, ensuring that the legacy of opera continues to thrive.

"It is hard to say something about teaching practices in Canada, as I lead my own private practice," he said.

Over the past years, Vaguif Karimov has successfully implemented many projects, by staging operas in and around Toronto, Canada, with his students.

"I have successfully staged multiple operas in and around Toronto, Canada, with my students, such as Pagliacci by Ruggero Leoncavallo and The Queen of Spades by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky," said V. Karimov.

Looking towards the future, Vaguif Karimov plans to continue working with his students on new operas, demonstrating a commitment to ongoing artistic collaboration and growth.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz