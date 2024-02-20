Azerbaijani, Russian Drama Theatres to expand cooperation [PHOTOS]

20 February 2024 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre has a MoC with the National Drama Theatre of Russia (Alexandrinsky Theatre).

The document was inked by the acting director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre, Honoured Cultural Worker Ilham Asgarov, and the director of the National Drama Theatre of Russia, Sergei Yemelyanov, Azernews reports.

After signing the document, Ilham Asgarov stressed that the MoC is of great importance for the development of ties in the field of culture between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"The Memorandum of Cooperation provides for the development and strengthening of cooperation in the theatre field and the preservation of national cultural values," said Sergei Yemelyanov.

"It's gratifying that over the past six months or a year we have made such a breakthrough that today we signed a cooperation agreement. Tomorrow the big Alexandrinsky Theatre School opens in Baku," he added.

Sergei Yemelyanov also invited the team of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre to take part in the 15th anniversary Alexandrinsky International Theatre Festival to be held in St. Petersburg this September.

Furthermore, the acting chairman of the Azerbaijan Theatre Workers Union, People's Artist Haji Ismayilov, spoke about the history and activities of the union.

In conclusion, Haji Ismayilov presented Sergei Yemelyanov with the Sənətkar medal (Medal of Master) on behalf of the Azerbaijan Theatre Workers Union.

