Azerbaijani artists melt hearts of art lovers in Paris [PHOTOS]

Romantic atmosphere has filled the Corrado Bortone Art Gallery Space in Paris as the exhibition dedicated to Valentine's Day opened its doors to art lovers.

The exhibition was co-organized by Corrado Bortone Art Gallery Space in partnership with the Togrul Narimanbayov Association operating in France, Azernews reports.

Founded in 2017, the association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world. The association successfully cooperates with leading world organizations.

The association was established at the initiative of a daughter of a prominent representative of Azerbaijani art, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Asmar Narimanbayova.

The exhibition dedicated to Valentine's Day included art works by Asmar Narimanbayova, Aysel Mirqasimova, Tarana Seid, Rena Amrakhova, Leyla Aliyeva, as well as Turkish artist K. Muzaffer Gençer.

With its romantic mood, the art pieces immediately melted the hearts of art enthusiasts.

