İZ Women's Community to host Valentine's Day Festival

1 February 2024 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

İZ Women's Community will celebrate Valentine's Day with Sevginin İZi Festival.

The three-day event will take place at Blue Mall on February 10, 11 and 14, Azernews reports.

As at previous İZ Community festivals, a rich and interesting program awaits guests and participants of the event.

Around 150 Azerbaijani brands will be presented at the fair, including handicrafts, interior decor, cosmetics, accessories, clothing, dishes, food, sweets, souvenirs, etc.

As part of the event, the public will enjoy an incendiary music and dance program, various master classes and an exhibition of works by Azerbaijani artists will be held, and a food court will be organized as well.

Cultural and art figures, media personalities, bloggers will attend the festival.

Entrance to the festival is free. The festival time will run from 12:00 to 18:00 on February 10-11 and from 12:00 to 20:00 on February 14.

İZ Women's Community is one of the first associations that united talented versatile women - not only creative women, but also women entrepreneurs.

Note the founder and leader of the İZ Community is Rena Najafzade-Sadaddinova.

