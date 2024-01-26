Uzbekistan Days of Science and Culture kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

26 January 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Heydar Aliyev Centre has hosted the Uzbekistan Days of Science and Culture in Azerbaijan.

The Uzbek delegation led by the First Vice-Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Parliament (Oliy Majlis) Akmal Saidov attended the event, Azernews reports.

The event featured a presentation of an international multimedia project - 60 volumes of books entitled "The Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan in the World's Collections", a project of the World Society for the Study, Preservation, and Popularisation of the Cultural Legacy of Uzbekistan (WOSCU), and a concert program with the participation of art masters of Uzbekistan.

The illustrated book-album "The Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan in the Collections of Azerbaijan" includes rare numismatic collections, gifts from the Emir of Bukhara—a case for the Quran made of gilded silver, as well as a service made of silver with gilding, covered with enamel, and decorated with niello and engraving—and a unique photograph of Said Abd al-Ahad Khan, Emir of Bukhara, stunning suzanis of the 19th century, and other artefacts are treasures of Uzbek culture and art, including handwritten heritage - manuscripts of scientists, poets, and cultural figures in Arabic, Persian, and Uzbek. While working on the book album, WOSCU specialists made a number of creative trips to Azerbaijan, took part in international events, visited museums, and got acquainted with literature and archives.

At the opening ceremony, a documentary film by an Uzbek director with Azerbaijani roots, Eldar Mammadov's "Eternal Friendship and Brotherhood," dedicated to the common history and culture of the two countries, as well as video material reflecting the spirit of unity of the fraternal peoples, were presented.

It was noted that the Days opened with a round table "Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: Dialogue of Cultures" and a unique exhibition at the Azerbaijan Institute of Manuscripts dedicated to manuscripts related to Uzbekistan.

In particular, the exhibition included "The Canon of Medicine" by Ibn Sina, rewritten in 1258 and included in the UNESCO list of manuscript heritage, a sofa (a collection of poems in oriental literature) G'aroyib us-sig'ar with Alisher Navoi's autograph, a copy of Babur-Name (XVII century) and dozens of other rare manuscripts, including those presented by the institute for the first time.

The institute stores unique manuscripts of the great scientist Abu Ali ibn Sina.

Around 200 of these manuscripts were sent to the World Society, and many of them are included in a new volume on the Uzbek heritage in Azerbaijani collections.

During the event, a ceremony was held to transfer 50 volumes of illustrated book-albums "The Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan in the World's Collections" to Azerbaijani history, art, and carpet museums, as well as to the Institute of Manuscripts.

Vice-Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan Parliament (Oliy Majlis) Akmal Saidov, chairman of the World Society for the Study, Preservation, and Popularisation of the Cultural Legacy of Uzbekistan (WOSCU), Director General of the Cinematography Agency of Uzbekistan Firdavs Abdukhalikov, director of the Azerbaijan National History Museum Nailya Valikhanli, director of the Institute of Manuscripts Fuzuli Teymur Karimli, director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Shirin Malikova, and others emphasised the fraternal relations of two countries and peoples historically connected by common roots, religion, culture, literature, and traditions. The works created by such classics as Nizami Ganjavi, Nasireddin Tusi, Muhammad Fuzuli, Alisher Navoi, Mirza Ulugbek, Zahireddin Babur, and many others are the pearls of world civilization.

The outstanding Uzbek poet and philosopher of the 15th century, Alisher Navoi, considered himself a follower of the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher of the 12th – 13th centuries, Nizami Ganjavi. At the same time, Navoi's work had a great influence on Azerbaijani poets.

The speakers stressed that it is necessary to pay attention to the training of young scientists and researchers.

A memorandum was signed between the Cinematography Agencies of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan on the implementation of a joint international project with the assistance of the ministries of culture of the two countries - the filming of the feature film "Maksud Sheikhzoda".

The event continued with a colorful show by People's Artist of Uzbekistan Farrukh Zakirov, Yalla ensemble and Uzbek soloists.

