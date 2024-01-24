Activities of theater-performances and concert institutions discussed in Baku [PHOTOS]

24 January 2024 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

The International Mugham Centre has hosted a meeting dedicated to the activities of theater-performance and concert institutions.

The Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, Aligismat Lalayev, director of the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators, Naida Ismailzade, director of the State Children's Philharmonic, Dilara Aliyeva, and many others took part in the meeting. attended the event, Azernews reports.

Speaking about the state's care for culture, Minister Adil Karimli said that special attention is paid to the development of this field in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev is taking successive steps that serve the comprehensive development of various directions of culture.

Strengthening the material and technical base of cultural institutions and improving the social condition of people working in this field are kept in mind. By the decrees of the head of the country, people who contribute to the development of culture and art are awarded various state awards, scholarships, and honorary titles.

Under the leadership of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation implements many projects in the direction of the development and promotion of culture, especially the improvement of the social status of cultural figures.

However, in accordance with the challenges of the modern era, new approaches to the field of culture should be applied. Special attention should be paid to the development of creative potential in theater-performance and concert institutions and to the preparation of performances of high artistic and aesthetic value.

At the meeting, appropriate analyses should be conducted and specific measures should be taken in order to strictly observe safety rules in enterprises, to take regular measures to ensure the safety of spectators and employees, and to improve the work of providing services to citizens in connection with the activities of theater-performance and concert institutions, as well as the Baku State Circus.

The necessity of revitalising the activity of artistic councils, attracting new personnel to collectives, increasing professionalism, and ensuring transparency in all areas was also emphasised. Furthermore, the meeting participants voiced proposals in relevant fields.

