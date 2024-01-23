Ganja to Kapaz Cup Dance Competition

23 January 2024 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

After a four-year break, Kapaz Cup is back to delight dance art lovers. Ganja Olympic Sports Complex will host Kapaz Cup on January 28, Azernews reports.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Association (ATA) and Azerbaijan Youth Union (AYU) with the support of Jam Group.

Dance ensembles from Baku, Agstafa, Zagatala, Lankaran, Gakh, Shaki and other regions have already submitted applications for the competition.

"The main purpose of the Kapaz Cup is to identify talented groups performing in various types of dance, select dancers and groups to represent Azerbaijan at the World and European Championships, as well as train directors, choreographers, create healthy competition between teachers and dancers, attract teenagers and youth to dance art," said ATA President Aziz Azizov.

Chairman of the Youth Union Zakir Aliyev emphasized that holding the competition in Ganja is aimed at expanding its coverage and attracting dance groups from the regions to the project.

"Such competitions are important both for the development and improvement of dancers. I wish success to all participants in Kapaz Cup," said Zakir Aliyev.

The competition will be held in various age categories (4-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17+, mixed age) by genre - folklore-ethnics, folklore-stylization, folklore -show, dances by the people of the world, hip-hop show, acrobatic dances, dance show, oriental dance, Bollywood dance, classical Indian dance, churdance, classics.

The dance numbers will be evaluated by the jury in accordance with international criteria. The jury consists ofrenowned dancers and choreographers.

Among the participants are the winners of past competitions, including dance ensembles Buta, Alov, Khamsa, Gəncə qönçələri and Ruslan.

Applications are accepted until January 25. For more information, please contact: +994-50-250-22-93.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

