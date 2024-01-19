President of Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation meets with Azerbaijani and Kazakh ambassadors to Turkiye

19 January 2024 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

As part of her official visit to Ankara, the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, has organised meetings with the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye, Rashad Mammadov, and the Kazakh Ambassador to Türkiye, Yerkebulan Sapiyev.

During the discussions, the sides hailed the successful continuation of the historical friendly and fraternal relations among the Turkic peoples in the modern era, guided by the heads of the Turkic states, Azernews reports.

They emphasised the significance of national and cultural heritage on a global scale, as well as its impact on bringing the peoples of the Turkic world closer together.

The multifaceted activities of the foundation in studying, protecting, and promoting the ancient and rich values of the Turkic states on the international stage were highly commended.

The meeting also discussed future areas of cooperation and joint projects between the Foundation, the Azerbaijani and Kazakh embassies in Turkiye.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

