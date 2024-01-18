Azerbaijani People's Artist shines at Opera Bastille [PHOTOS]

18 January 2024 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Yusif Eyvazov, has performed in Adriana Lecouvreur, an opera in four acts by Francesco Cilea to an Italian libretto by Arturo Colautti.

The opera, based on the 1849 play Adrienne Lecouvreur by Eugène Scribe and Ernest Legouvé, was shown at the Opera Bastille, Azernews reports.

Yusif Eyvazov shared the same stage with Russian People's Artist Anna Netrebko, Prima of the Mariinsky Theatre Ekaterina Semenchuk, and others. The Azerbaijani opera singer performed the role of Maurizio.

The opera performance was sold out; at the end of the show, the audience applauded the artists for a long time.

Renowned for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world's leading opera houses. His name is included in "The Best Tenors of the World" book.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon, including a complete recording of Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

In 2023, Yusif Eyvazov was appointed director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

