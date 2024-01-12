Young talents thrill audience with classical music pieces [PHOTOS]

The Chamber and Organ Music Hall has hosted a concert themed "The Another New Year".

At the concert, talented vocalists Leys Izzy and Meg Asad, pianist Nigar Asadullayeva and drummer Arif Imanov performed classical works and popular New Year's compositions, Azernews reports.

In addition, the program was attended by young artists of the Divizi choir from the eleven-year-old music school No. 3 named after Jovdet Gadzhiev (artistic director Aytan Jafarova), dancers of the Crystal Show dance groupe

The organizer of the event, the author of the idea and the soloist of the evening is musician, cellist, and artist of the State Symphony Orchestra Nargiz Manafly (Dirvysoul).

The main goal of her projects is to convey that classical instruments can be presented in different roles and on a variety of platforms, enriching the sound of any composition - be it a classical piece, pop music or even rock.

