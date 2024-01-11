Int'l Society for Scientific Research of Nizami Ganjavi established in Tashkent [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan and the Tashkent State Pedagogical University have organised an international scientific conference themed The Ideology of Turkism in the Works of Nizami Ganjavi.

The conference was attended by Nizami scholars from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey, teachers from higher educational institutions in Tashkent, researchers from a number of scientific organisations, scientists, teachers, and students, Azernews reports.

By unanimous decision, it was decided to establish the International Society for Scientific Research of Nizami Ganjavi in order to popularise and study Nizami Ganjavi's legacy. The society will include Nizami scholars of the Turkic world. The strategy for the future activities of society was also discussed and adopted.

International Society for Scientific Research of Nizami Ganjavi will carry out its activities on a voluntary basis in the framework of close cooperation with the Tashkent State Pedagogical University, the Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature, the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, the Uzbekistan Academy of Sciences, Azerbaijan National Academy Sciences (ANAS), the National Library in Ankara, the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, etc. The main leading members of this society will be specialists from the mentioned organisations.

Eminent Uzbek scientist and professor of the Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature Nurbay Jabbarov was elected chairman of the established International Society for Scientific Research Nizami Ganjavi, and the director of the Nizami Ganjavi Centre of the ANAS Ganja branch, Doctor of Philosophy in Philology Ali Mukhtar Mukhtarov, was elected executive secretary.

At the same time, the board of the society was formed, consisting of scientists from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkiye.

