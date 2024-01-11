Eurovision 2009 winner to give concert in Baku [PHOTOS]

11 January 2024 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Eurovision 2009 winner and world-famous singer-composer Alexander Rybak will give a concert in Baku. The musician will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on February 28-29, Azernews reports. The Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Sabina Babayeva, will join Alexander Rybak on stage.

Belarusian-born Alexander Rybak became a household name across Europe after winning the Grand Final of the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest for Norway with the song Fairytale.

Fairytale went on to top the charts in many European countries, and the follow-up album, Fairytales, was released in 25 countries.

Since his Eurovision victory, Alexander has been touring both at home and abroad and has been involved in a series of different musical projects. He appeared at the Grand Final of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, participating as part of the interval act in Stockholm. He wrote and composed That’s How You Write A Song, his entry for the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.

Rybak is often classified as having a tenore di grazia voice. Rybak has also been noted multiple times for having a strong natural vibrato in his voice. His voice has been appreciated for creating whole and clear sounds.

