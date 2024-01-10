Young pianist enthralls music lovers in Baku

Young talent Nigar Asadullayeva has mesmerised the audience at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The concert themed "The Universe of Neoclassics" held at Chamber and Organ Music Hall left no one indifferent, Azernews reports.

A fantastic atmosphere was created at the concert. Hundreds of candles and a beautiful performance by the talented pianist and master of chamber music, Nigar Asadullayeva, enthralled the audience.

The concert program included piano works by such neoclassical masters as Ludovico Einaudi, Hans Zimmer, Max Richter, and Olafur Arnalds, as well as the Celtic music of Enya. The listeners were totally enthralled by the pianist.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.

