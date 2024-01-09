Art works of national artist on display in Paris [PHOTOS]

9 January 2024 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Said Ismailoff Gallery in Paris has opened an exhibition of works in memory of the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Adil Rustamov (1943-2018).

Organized by the Center for Caspian Studies, the exhibition themed "An artist's view between the Caspian and Normandy", features 40 paintings dedicated to his homeland - Azerbaijan and the Normandy region in France, where Adil Rustamov spent part of his life, Azernews reports.

He and his daughter arrived in Rouen (Normandy) in 2012, where the artist lived in recent years after health problems. This influenced his style of creativity, since Adil Rustamov's art was always influenced by the environment in which he lived.

The granddaughter of the artist Adel Naibova spoke about the life and work of Adil Rustamov.

Adil Rustamov is the author of more than 500 paintings. He is a graduate of the Azerbaijan State Art School named after Azim Azimzade and the Azerbaijan State Art Institute named after M. Aliyev (now the State Academy of Arts), where he also taught for many years.

Since 1975, Adil Rustamov had been a member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan. Adil Rustamov was mainly a master of graphic design.

He participated in many national and international exhibitions. Adil Rustamov was awarded a number of prizes for his contribution to art.

The artist's works aroused great public interest. The exhibition will last until January 15.

